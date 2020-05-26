81620 Avenue 49

Amenities

This home is incredible what an inspiration, this is fabulous! Desert Aire it's becoming the perfect NICHE for the smart new vacation home buyers who is so done with the boring condo scene. Challenge yourself with 400'ft in complete innovation, plus 600' of decking with water view. with brand new shed with washer and dryer and refrigerator. All new high-end appliances in new kitchen.Enjoy the wonderful meandering canals and water fountains home to our colorful Koi fish. Mountain views and amenities, club house, beautiful well cared for patios, weight/exercise room, saunas, 3 salt water pools, water aerobics, water volleyball, Pickle Ball, horse shoes, 9 hole golf course, billiard room, meeting rooms, library, auditorium with so many activities, commercial kitchen for events. Close to fine restaurants, shopping, golfing, hiking and many outdoor activities Resort living 55 and better!