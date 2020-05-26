All apartments in Indio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

81620 Avenue 49

81620 Avenue 49 · (949) 337-2817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81620 Avenue 49, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
sauna
volleyball court
This home is incredible what an inspiration, this is fabulous! Desert Aire it's becoming the perfect NICHE for the smart new vacation home buyers who is so done with the boring condo scene. Challenge yourself with 400'ft in complete innovation, plus 600' of decking with water view. with brand new shed with washer and dryer and refrigerator. All new high-end appliances in new kitchen.Enjoy the wonderful meandering canals and water fountains home to our colorful Koi fish. Mountain views and amenities, club house, beautiful well cared for patios, weight/exercise room, saunas, 3 salt water pools, water aerobics, water volleyball, Pickle Ball, horse shoes, 9 hole golf course, billiard room, meeting rooms, library, auditorium with so many activities, commercial kitchen for events. Close to fine restaurants, shopping, golfing, hiking and many outdoor activities Resort living 55 and better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81620 Avenue 49 have any available units?
81620 Avenue 49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indio, CA.
What amenities does 81620 Avenue 49 have?
Some of 81620 Avenue 49's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81620 Avenue 49 currently offering any rent specials?
81620 Avenue 49 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81620 Avenue 49 pet-friendly?
No, 81620 Avenue 49 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 offer parking?
No, 81620 Avenue 49 does not offer parking.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81620 Avenue 49 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 have a pool?
Yes, 81620 Avenue 49 has a pool.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 have accessible units?
No, 81620 Avenue 49 does not have accessible units.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 81620 Avenue 49 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81620 Avenue 49 have units with air conditioning?
No, 81620 Avenue 49 does not have units with air conditioning.
