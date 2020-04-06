All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 81441 Avenida Gonzalez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
81441 Avenida Gonzalez
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

81441 Avenida Gonzalez

81441 Avenida Gonzalez · (760) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

81441 Avenida Gonzalez, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom. Las Colinas is centrally located near schools, stores and more. The selected tenant will be employed and have good credit with good references. This Homes Long Term Lease (1 year) requires a $2,600 refundable deposit (with no damages upon move out). Pet Fee is $1,000 per pet.Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have any available units?
81441 Avenida Gonzalez has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 81441 Avenida Gonzalez currently offering any rent specials?
81441 Avenida Gonzalez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81441 Avenida Gonzalez pet-friendly?
Yes, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez is pet friendly.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez offer parking?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not offer parking.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have a pool?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not have a pool.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have accessible units?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not have accessible units.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have units with dishwashers?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81441 Avenida Gonzalez have units with air conditioning?
No, 81441 Avenida Gonzalez does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81441 Avenida Gonzalez?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity