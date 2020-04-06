81441 Avenida Gonzalez

Amenities

This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom. Las Colinas is centrally located near schools, stores and more. The selected tenant will be employed and have good credit with good references. This Homes Long Term Lease (1 year) requires a $2,600 refundable deposit (with no damages upon move out). Pet Fee is $1,000 per pet.Call today