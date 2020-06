Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Almost new 2014 model on Golf Course with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open plan with large kitchen island and dining area looking out on golf course. Great looking engineered flooring throughout. Nice touches of slab granite on sinks. Step-in pantry; stainless steel appliances. Light and bright setting with a neutral decor. The 2-car plus golf cart garage is attached. Great for viewing sunrise and sunsets!