Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Long term furnished lease opportunity in Sun City Shadow Hills. 55 + Active adult community. Overlooking the Sun City Shadow Hills North Golf Course this haven floor plan is open and spacious. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Enter into the great room that opens to the kitchen. Additional wet bar has been added for extra entertaining space. Spacious kitchen with large center island and stainless appliances. Breakfast nook for dining. The great backyard space that is perfect for year round living. Spacious covered patio as well as stunning dining area and firepit. Master Suite with views of the golf course and mountains. Master bath with dual vanities, tub and shower. Second and third bedrooms are located in the front of the home and share the bath. Double fairway views and the perfect home for indoor and outdoor desert living. Furnished as pictures and landlord pays water, gardner and HOA. Submit your application today.