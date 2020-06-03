81157 La Reina Circle

Amenities

55+ Gated Community within Las Brisas II, entrance off MADISON STREET. A must see, beautiful home. Fresh New Paint throughout the inside of the house. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large and charming south facing rear yard. This beautiful home includes all appliances: washer and dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and stove. Home has a formal Dining area, Breakfast nook, 3 spacious bedrooms with Mirrored doors. Master Bedroom has 2 closets, 1 is a walk-in closet. Large backyard with mature fruit trees such as figs and black mulberries.