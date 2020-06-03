All apartments in Indio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:53 AM

81157 La Reina Circle

81157 La Reina Circle · (760) 989-8429
Location

81157 La Reina Circle, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
55+ Gated Community within Las Brisas II, entrance off MADISON STREET. A must see, beautiful home. Fresh New Paint throughout the inside of the house. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large and charming south facing rear yard. This beautiful home includes all appliances: washer and dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and stove. Home has a formal Dining area, Breakfast nook, 3 spacious bedrooms with Mirrored doors. Master Bedroom has 2 closets, 1 is a walk-in closet. Large backyard with mature fruit trees such as figs and black mulberries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81157 La Reina Circle have any available units?
81157 La Reina Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81157 La Reina Circle have?
Some of 81157 La Reina Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81157 La Reina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
81157 La Reina Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81157 La Reina Circle pet-friendly?
No, 81157 La Reina Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle offer parking?
No, 81157 La Reina Circle does not offer parking.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81157 La Reina Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle have a pool?
No, 81157 La Reina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle have accessible units?
No, 81157 La Reina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81157 La Reina Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 81157 La Reina Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 81157 La Reina Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
