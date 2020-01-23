80960 Gentle Breeze Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rented til April 1st! This spectacular home has 3 bedrooms and den which is made into a 4th bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, tile & carpet flooring through out with a nice open floor plan. The high ceilings provide the openness & allow the natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, upgraded stainless gas cooktop, double ovens microwave, breakfast nook.Kitchen opens to the great room where you can enjoy the fireplace & backyard view. The master suite is spacious with 2 closets a very spacious master bath with soaking tub, shower & 2 vanities. There is an outdoor kitchen, complete with BBQ, sink & refrigerator. The lush backyard & saltwater pool & spa. This is the perfect vacation home. Call us today day to book your next vacation!! Call for April prices!