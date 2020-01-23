All apartments in Indio
80960 Gentle Breeze Drive
Last updated January 23 2020

80960 Gentle Breeze Drive

80960 Gentle Breeze Drive · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80960 Gentle Breeze Drive, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2888 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rented til April 1st! This spectacular home has 3 bedrooms and den which is made into a 4th bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, tile & carpet flooring through out with a nice open floor plan. The high ceilings provide the openness & allow the natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, upgraded stainless gas cooktop, double ovens microwave, breakfast nook.Kitchen opens to the great room where you can enjoy the fireplace & backyard view. The master suite is spacious with 2 closets a very spacious master bath with soaking tub, shower & 2 vanities. There is an outdoor kitchen, complete with BBQ, sink & refrigerator. The lush backyard & saltwater pool & spa. This is the perfect vacation home. Call us today day to book your next vacation!! Call for April prices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have any available units?
80960 Gentle Breeze Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have?
Some of 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80960 Gentle Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive offer parking?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive does not offer parking.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80960 Gentle Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
