All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 80442 Avenida Linda Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:51 PM

80442 Avenida Linda Vista

80442 Avenida Linda Vista · (760) 861-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout. The kitchen features GE Profile appliances with double ovens, convection and thermal, built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, granite slab countertops and backsplash. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook. Ceiling fans, window treatments are all in place and the spacious living room even has a fireplace! This home is ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have any available units?
80442 Avenida Linda Vista has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have?
Some of 80442 Avenida Linda Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80442 Avenida Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
80442 Avenida Linda Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80442 Avenida Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 80442 Avenida Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 80442 Avenida Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80442 Avenida Linda Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity