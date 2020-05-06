80442 Avenida Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout. The kitchen features GE Profile appliances with double ovens, convection and thermal, built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, granite slab countertops and backsplash. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook. Ceiling fans, window treatments are all in place and the spacious living room even has a fireplace! This home is ready to move in!