All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 80293 Avd Santa Belinda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:13 AM

80293 Avd Santa Belinda

80293 Avenida Santa Belinda · (760) 861-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant. This lovely unfurnished home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a den and the great room has a gas fireplace! The kitchen includes granite slab counters, double convection wall oven, a causal eating counter as well as an attached dining area for more formal entertaining. The extended covered patio allows plenty of room for outdoor entertaining with views of picturesque south desert mountains. The two car garage has overhead storage shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have any available units?
80293 Avd Santa Belinda has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have?
Some of 80293 Avd Santa Belinda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80293 Avd Santa Belinda currently offering any rent specials?
80293 Avd Santa Belinda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80293 Avd Santa Belinda pet-friendly?
No, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda offer parking?
Yes, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda does offer parking.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have a pool?
No, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda does not have a pool.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have accessible units?
No, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda does not have accessible units.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda has units with dishwashers.
Does 80293 Avd Santa Belinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 80293 Avd Santa Belinda does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80293 Avd Santa Belinda?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity