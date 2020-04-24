80293 Avd Santa Belinda

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant. This lovely unfurnished home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a den and the great room has a gas fireplace! The kitchen includes granite slab counters, double convection wall oven, a causal eating counter as well as an attached dining area for more formal entertaining. The extended covered patio allows plenty of room for outdoor entertaining with views of picturesque south desert mountains. The two car garage has overhead storage shelving.