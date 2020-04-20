All apartments in Indio
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive

Location

80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.This like new south facing great room plan home with 2 bedroom plus den/office, 2 car garage home is partially turnkey furnished with newer furniture, TV, linens, dishes, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Private backyard. Kitchen features stainless appliances,with plenty of cabinets and pantry too plus breakfast bar and dining area. Master suite has large walk in closet and ensuite bath. Newer tile and carpet throughout the home.Rent includes internet and cable and gardener. Tenant pays gas, electric, water.This light and bright home is a good value too. Enjoy the use of community pool, fitness, clubhouse, clubs, tennis, pickle ball,other activities, and pay as you play golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have any available units?
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have?
Some of 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive has a pool.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80193 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
