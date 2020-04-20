80193 Royal Birkdale Drive

Amenities

Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.This like new south facing great room plan home with 2 bedroom plus den/office, 2 car garage home is partially turnkey furnished with newer furniture, TV, linens, dishes, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Private backyard. Kitchen features stainless appliances,with plenty of cabinets and pantry too plus breakfast bar and dining area. Master suite has large walk in closet and ensuite bath. Newer tile and carpet throughout the home.Rent includes internet and cable and gardener. Tenant pays gas, electric, water.This light and bright home is a good value too. Enjoy the use of community pool, fitness, clubhouse, clubs, tennis, pickle ball,other activities, and pay as you play golf.