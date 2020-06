Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

6 Month lease opportunity located in the Gated Community of the Bridge at Jefferson. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Home including attached Casita. Open and Spacious Great Room Floor Plan. Chefs Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances and Cooking Island. Master Suite has Large Walk in Closet as well as Dual Vanities, Tub & Shower. Attached Casita entrance off front courtyard. Corner Lot with South Facing Back Yard. Easy Desert Landscaping and Covered Patio. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are Included. Great Lease Opportunity. Submit Your Application Today!