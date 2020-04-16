80181 Avenida Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities guest suite

Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's granite kitchen with elegant cabinets, large french door refrigerator, pantry, under-cabinet lighting and breakfast serving bar! Charming formal dining room! The great room provides a massive media niche ready for your big screen television! The master suite has a bay window sitting area & sliders to the patio! The master bath provides a double sink vanity with custom lighting, a huge walk-in shower, multi-shelf linen cabinet & a fabulous walk-in closet!The guest suite has a mirrored closet, ceiling fan & adjacent full bath plus a double cabinet linen closet! Convenient utility room with washer, dryer, sink & cabinets! The back yard has an expansive patio with a large covered area, beautiful landscaping shrubs, trees and a patio door to the master suite! Terrific home in which to enjoy the Sun City Shadow Hills lifestyle!