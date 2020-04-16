All apartments in Indio
Last updated April 16 2020 at 2:58 AM

80181 Avenida Linda Vista

80181 Avenida Linda Vista · (760) 567-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80181 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
guest suite
Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's granite kitchen with elegant cabinets, large french door refrigerator, pantry, under-cabinet lighting and breakfast serving bar! Charming formal dining room! The great room provides a massive media niche ready for your big screen television! The master suite has a bay window sitting area & sliders to the patio! The master bath provides a double sink vanity with custom lighting, a huge walk-in shower, multi-shelf linen cabinet & a fabulous walk-in closet!The guest suite has a mirrored closet, ceiling fan & adjacent full bath plus a double cabinet linen closet! Convenient utility room with washer, dryer, sink & cabinets! The back yard has an expansive patio with a large covered area, beautiful landscaping shrubs, trees and a patio door to the master suite! Terrific home in which to enjoy the Sun City Shadow Hills lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have any available units?
80181 Avenida Linda Vista has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have?
Some of 80181 Avenida Linda Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80181 Avenida Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
80181 Avenida Linda Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80181 Avenida Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80181 Avenida Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 80181 Avenida Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
