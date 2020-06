Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet. Kitchen opens into the dining room and the great room, Patio has a built in BBQ and a separate bar area over looking a lake and the Mountains. RV and golf cart garage are not included in this rental. 2 car garage is included. May 1 thru Nov. 30th 2019 available. Home is leased Dec-Jan. 2020 season.