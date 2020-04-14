All apartments in Indio
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

49556 Gila River Street

49556 Gila River Street · (760) 485-1111
Location

49556 Gila River Street, Indio, CA 92201
Desert River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
This fabulous home located behind the gates of the prestigious Desert River Estates has one of the most amazing back yard pool areas you will ever see. With nearly 3,500 square feet, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with office has it all. The remodeled gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets, upgraded granite and stainless steel appliances is a chef's dream. With many designer upgrades to include wood plank floors, plantation shutters and fans throughout. The master suite is large with direct access to the rear yard and a master bath with travertine, jet tub, large showers and walk-in closet. The highlight of this home is the truly remarkable rear yard with a large pool that has a water slide, water features, swim-up bar, tanning shelves, pebble finish and a fire pit. Accompanying the pool is an amazing sunken BBQ area complete with multiple BBQs, refrigerators all of which is covered with an enormous palapa. Close to restaurants, shopping and the world famous festival grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49556 Gila River Street have any available units?
49556 Gila River Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49556 Gila River Street have?
Some of 49556 Gila River Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49556 Gila River Street currently offering any rent specials?
49556 Gila River Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49556 Gila River Street pet-friendly?
No, 49556 Gila River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49556 Gila River Street offer parking?
No, 49556 Gila River Street does not offer parking.
Does 49556 Gila River Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49556 Gila River Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49556 Gila River Street have a pool?
Yes, 49556 Gila River Street has a pool.
Does 49556 Gila River Street have accessible units?
No, 49556 Gila River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49556 Gila River Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49556 Gila River Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 49556 Gila River Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49556 Gila River Street does not have units with air conditioning.
