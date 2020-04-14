49556 Gila River Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

This fabulous home located behind the gates of the prestigious Desert River Estates has one of the most amazing back yard pool areas you will ever see. With nearly 3,500 square feet, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with office has it all. The remodeled gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets, upgraded granite and stainless steel appliances is a chef's dream. With many designer upgrades to include wood plank floors, plantation shutters and fans throughout. The master suite is large with direct access to the rear yard and a master bath with travertine, jet tub, large showers and walk-in closet. The highlight of this home is the truly remarkable rear yard with a large pool that has a water slide, water features, swim-up bar, tanning shelves, pebble finish and a fire pit. Accompanying the pool is an amazing sunken BBQ area complete with multiple BBQs, refrigerators all of which is covered with an enormous palapa. Close to restaurants, shopping and the world famous festival grounds.