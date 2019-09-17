All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 49339 Constitution Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
49339 Constitution Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

49339 Constitution Drive

49339 Constitution Drive · (760) 485-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

49339 Constitution Drive, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This amazing home located behind the gates of Madison Estates has nearly 4,600 square feet of open living space and sits on over a half acre lot. With 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a bonus room, this fantastic home with a soft contemporary feel has plenty of upgrades. The great room with a built-in media niche has an expansive accordion glass door making the transition from inside to outside effortless. A gourmet kitchen with rich wood cabinetry, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerators and walk-in pantry will impress any chef. The Master suite with rear patio access is massive, and has an equally impressive Master bath with dual sinks, large shower, soaking tub and a walk-in closet with owner's lock off for personals. The outdoor area is an entertainers delight, with lounging area, TV, fireplace, large pool, with tanning shelf and spa, complete with built-in BBQ and misters. Close to the world famous Polo Grounds host to Coachella Fest and StagCoach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49339 Constitution Drive have any available units?
49339 Constitution Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49339 Constitution Drive have?
Some of 49339 Constitution Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49339 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49339 Constitution Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49339 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive offer parking?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive does not offer parking.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49339 Constitution Drive has a pool.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49339 Constitution Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49339 Constitution Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49339 Constitution Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity