49339 Constitution Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This amazing home located behind the gates of Madison Estates has nearly 4,600 square feet of open living space and sits on over a half acre lot. With 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a bonus room, this fantastic home with a soft contemporary feel has plenty of upgrades. The great room with a built-in media niche has an expansive accordion glass door making the transition from inside to outside effortless. A gourmet kitchen with rich wood cabinetry, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerators and walk-in pantry will impress any chef. The Master suite with rear patio access is massive, and has an equally impressive Master bath with dual sinks, large shower, soaking tub and a walk-in closet with owner's lock off for personals. The outdoor area is an entertainers delight, with lounging area, TV, fireplace, large pool, with tanning shelf and spa, complete with built-in BBQ and misters. Close to the world famous Polo Grounds host to Coachella Fest and StagCoach.