Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

49131 Hohokam River Street

49131 Hohokam River Street · (760) 863-3739
Location

49131 Hohokam River Street, Indio, CA 92201
Desert River Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3468 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The living area houses leather couches accompanied with a large flat screen television and a gas fireplace. Upon entering, there is a family area located across from the formal dining room that is perfect for reading and relaxing with a beautiful view of the backyard! There is a den that has been transformed into a multi-use space that can function as a quiet study, guest space or movie den. It has both a queen size memory foam sleeper sofa and twin sleeper for any last minute guests. The highly upgraded gourmet kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite countertops. The beautifully decorated master bedroom hosts a king sized bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have any available units?
49131 Hohokam River Street has a unit available for $13,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49131 Hohokam River Street have?
Some of 49131 Hohokam River Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49131 Hohokam River Street currently offering any rent specials?
49131 Hohokam River Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49131 Hohokam River Street pet-friendly?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street offer parking?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not offer parking.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have a pool?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not have a pool.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have accessible units?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49131 Hohokam River Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49131 Hohokam River Street does not have units with air conditioning.
