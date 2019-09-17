49131 Hohokam River Street

Amenities

ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The living area houses leather couches accompanied with a large flat screen television and a gas fireplace. Upon entering, there is a family area located across from the formal dining room that is perfect for reading and relaxing with a beautiful view of the backyard! There is a den that has been transformed into a multi-use space that can function as a quiet study, guest space or movie den. It has both a queen size memory foam sleeper sofa and twin sleeper for any last minute guests. The highly upgraded gourmet kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite countertops. The beautifully decorated master bedroom hosts a king sized bed