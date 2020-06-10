48590 Hepburn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool table hot tub

AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course. The home features many elements of fine quality and designer touches including marble flooring throughout. A dramatic 16-ft high entryway with quartz wall fountain welcomes you into the spacious great room complete with fireplace ready for entertaining on a grand scale, and a billiards room with included pool table. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a high-end commercial stove, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry. The master suite is a private retreat with walk-in closet with built-in organizers, a large bath, jetted spa-style tub, and bidet. Luxurious beds are remote adjustable. The executive office and bedroom offers a built-in desk system. Many features of convenience are adapted into the home including retractable remote shade awnings and roll-down security screens for the ultimate in privacy. Entertainment patio is complete with cookstation, firepit and plenty of room for relaxing and reclining. Let's not forget to mention the Jacuzzi and citrus tre