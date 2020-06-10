All apartments in Indio
Location

48590 Hepburn Drive, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3530 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool table
hot tub
AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course. The home features many elements of fine quality and designer touches including marble flooring throughout. A dramatic 16-ft high entryway with quartz wall fountain welcomes you into the spacious great room complete with fireplace ready for entertaining on a grand scale, and a billiards room with included pool table. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a high-end commercial stove, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry. The master suite is a private retreat with walk-in closet with built-in organizers, a large bath, jetted spa-style tub, and bidet. Luxurious beds are remote adjustable. The executive office and bedroom offers a built-in desk system. Many features of convenience are adapted into the home including retractable remote shade awnings and roll-down security screens for the ultimate in privacy. Entertainment patio is complete with cookstation, firepit and plenty of room for relaxing and reclining. Let's not forget to mention the Jacuzzi and citrus tre

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have any available units?
48590 Hepburn Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48590 Hepburn Drive have?
Some of 48590 Hepburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48590 Hepburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48590 Hepburn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48590 Hepburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 48590 Hepburn Drive does offer parking.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have a pool?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48590 Hepburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48590 Hepburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
