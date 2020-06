Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access

Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains. Heavily upgraded interior with new furniture. Ceiling fans in all rooms and automatic Hunter Douglas shades as well. High speed internet and cable included. Indian Springs Country Club and Golf Course is know for it's convenient location to shopping and entertainment. Community heated pool, spa and fitness center is close by and available for your use. This is truly a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for.