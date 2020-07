Amenities

Long term or Seasonal Rental!! Come and see this Gorgeous Turnkey ready Home. Located in one of the most desirable gated communities. Enjoy ameneties the Indian Springs Country Club has to offer . Fitness room, Community Pool, Golf and club house!!! 3bedroom 2bath All remodeled. New tile floring throughout living space areas. 5inch baseboards, Private yard with river rock and artificial turf. Centrally located, Close to shopping, restaurants and more.Call today!!!!