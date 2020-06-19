45144 Big Canyon Street

Amenities
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home! The 3rd bedroom is an attached casita with its' own private entry, en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The backyard is ready for entertaining offering a private pool with tanning shelf, spa and a built-in BBQ. Some pets ok with owner approval.