45144 Big Canyon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home! The 3rd bedroom is an attached casita with its' own private entry, en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The backyard is ready for entertaining offering a private pool with tanning shelf, spa and a built-in BBQ. Some pets ok with owner approval.