Indio, CA
45144 Big Canyon Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

45144 Big Canyon Street

45144 Big Canyon Street · (760) 641-0423
Location

45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1981 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home! The 3rd bedroom is an attached casita with its' own private entry, en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The backyard is ready for entertaining offering a private pool with tanning shelf, spa and a built-in BBQ. Some pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have any available units?
45144 Big Canyon Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45144 Big Canyon Street have?
Some of 45144 Big Canyon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45144 Big Canyon Street currently offering any rent specials?
45144 Big Canyon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45144 Big Canyon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45144 Big Canyon Street is pet friendly.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street offer parking?
No, 45144 Big Canyon Street does not offer parking.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45144 Big Canyon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have a pool?
Yes, 45144 Big Canyon Street has a pool.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have accessible units?
No, 45144 Big Canyon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45144 Big Canyon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45144 Big Canyon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45144 Big Canyon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
