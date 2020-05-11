40848 Calle Santa Cruz

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Charming great room San Ysidro with curb appeal! Upgraded with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, new interior paint and a spectacular water feature! Two bedrooms plus a double door den! Massive great room providing a chef's granite kitchen, large media niche for your big screen TV and a spacious dining area! No carpet, beautiful tile and wood grain flooring throughout! The chef's granite kitchen has a pantry, under-counter lighting, breakfast bar, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, double door refrigerator, & luxurious cabinets! The utility room provides cabinets, sink and counter space with washer and dryer! The fabulous master suite has a huge walk-in closet in the sumptuous master bath with double sink vanity, and step-in shower. The guest suite with mirrored closet is adjacent to the full guest bath and the terrific linen/storage cabinet! The extended covered rear patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the soothing sounds of the beautiful water feature and lovely shrubs and trees!