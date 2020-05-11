All apartments in Indio
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:03 AM

40848 Calle Santa Cruz

40848 Calle Santa Cruz · (760) 567-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40848 Calle Santa Cruz, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Charming great room San Ysidro with curb appeal! Upgraded with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, new interior paint and a spectacular water feature! Two bedrooms plus a double door den! Massive great room providing a chef's granite kitchen, large media niche for your big screen TV and a spacious dining area! No carpet, beautiful tile and wood grain flooring throughout! The chef's granite kitchen has a pantry, under-counter lighting, breakfast bar, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, double door refrigerator, & luxurious cabinets! The utility room provides cabinets, sink and counter space with washer and dryer! The fabulous master suite has a huge walk-in closet in the sumptuous master bath with double sink vanity, and step-in shower. The guest suite with mirrored closet is adjacent to the full guest bath and the terrific linen/storage cabinet! The extended covered rear patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the soothing sounds of the beautiful water feature and lovely shrubs and trees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have any available units?
40848 Calle Santa Cruz has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have?
Some of 40848 Calle Santa Cruz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40848 Calle Santa Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
40848 Calle Santa Cruz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40848 Calle Santa Cruz pet-friendly?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz offer parking?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz does not offer parking.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have a pool?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz does not have a pool.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have accessible units?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40848 Calle Santa Cruz have units with air conditioning?
No, 40848 Calle Santa Cruz does not have units with air conditioning.
