39891 Corte Velado

Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area. Master bedroom with adjustable king bed, TV and private bath. Walk-in shower and closet. Guest room with queen bed. Den with sleeper sofa and desk. In-door laundry. Covered patio & BBQ with northwest facing backyard. Active Adult community with two golf courses, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, sports courts, in-door & outdoor pools plus numerous clubs and social activities. Summer Rate $1895. Call for Details