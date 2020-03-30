All apartments in Indio
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

39891 Corte Velado

39891 Corte Velado · (760) 772-1593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area. Master bedroom with adjustable king bed, TV and private bath. Walk-in shower and closet. Guest room with queen bed. Den with sleeper sofa and desk. In-door laundry. Covered patio & BBQ with northwest facing backyard. Active Adult community with two golf courses, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, sports courts, in-door & outdoor pools plus numerous clubs and social activities. Summer Rate $1895. Call for Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39891 Corte Velado have any available units?
39891 Corte Velado has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39891 Corte Velado have?
Some of 39891 Corte Velado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39891 Corte Velado currently offering any rent specials?
39891 Corte Velado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39891 Corte Velado pet-friendly?
No, 39891 Corte Velado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 39891 Corte Velado offer parking?
No, 39891 Corte Velado does not offer parking.
Does 39891 Corte Velado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39891 Corte Velado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39891 Corte Velado have a pool?
Yes, 39891 Corte Velado has a pool.
Does 39891 Corte Velado have accessible units?
No, 39891 Corte Velado does not have accessible units.
Does 39891 Corte Velado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39891 Corte Velado has units with dishwashers.
Does 39891 Corte Velado have units with air conditioning?
No, 39891 Corte Velado does not have units with air conditioning.
