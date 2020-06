Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large home in Talavera ready to be moved in on August 05, 2020. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3 baths, open floor plan, family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Three car garage with plenty of room on the driveway. this home is a beauty. Don't wait call for a private showing.