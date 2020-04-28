76298 Via Montelena

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Rented through 12-30 2020. Offered unfurnished at $4500.00per month for year lease.Beautifully upgraded 2362 SF of Interior living, 9148 SF lot size, with 3 bed, 3.5 bath home built in 2005 in desirable, gated Indian Wells community of Montelena. Home has lush landscaping with pebble tech pool/ raised spa, lots of pool decking and covered patio for great indoor/outdoor living.2 car garage has epoxy floors and ample built-in storage cabinets; big laundry room with washer/dryer and deep tub sink plus cabinets.Stylish dark tiled floors and carpets in bedrooms.Upgraded Chef's Kitchen with stainless appliances includes Wolf cook top, kitchen island and pantry,dark wood cabinetry and beautiful black granite countertops. Open floor plan includes Great Room with black granite fireplace and pool views, extra bonus room could be formal dining room.Large Master Suite with private door to pool; Master Bath with travertine countertops,his/her sinks plus vanity, large shower,jet tub,walk-In closet.Bedrooms have ensuite baths.