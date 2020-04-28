All apartments in Indian Wells
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:06 AM

76298 Via Montelena

76298 Via Montelena · (760) 360-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76298 Via Montelena, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rented through 12-30 2020. Offered unfurnished at $4500.00per month for year lease.Beautifully upgraded 2362 SF of Interior living, 9148 SF lot size, with 3 bed, 3.5 bath home built in 2005 in desirable, gated Indian Wells community of Montelena. Home has lush landscaping with pebble tech pool/ raised spa, lots of pool decking and covered patio for great indoor/outdoor living.2 car garage has epoxy floors and ample built-in storage cabinets; big laundry room with washer/dryer and deep tub sink plus cabinets.Stylish dark tiled floors and carpets in bedrooms.Upgraded Chef's Kitchen with stainless appliances includes Wolf cook top, kitchen island and pantry,dark wood cabinetry and beautiful black granite countertops. Open floor plan includes Great Room with black granite fireplace and pool views, extra bonus room could be formal dining room.Large Master Suite with private door to pool; Master Bath with travertine countertops,his/her sinks plus vanity, large shower,jet tub,walk-In closet.Bedrooms have ensuite baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76298 Via Montelena have any available units?
76298 Via Montelena has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76298 Via Montelena have?
Some of 76298 Via Montelena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76298 Via Montelena currently offering any rent specials?
76298 Via Montelena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76298 Via Montelena pet-friendly?
No, 76298 Via Montelena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 76298 Via Montelena offer parking?
Yes, 76298 Via Montelena does offer parking.
Does 76298 Via Montelena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76298 Via Montelena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76298 Via Montelena have a pool?
Yes, 76298 Via Montelena has a pool.
Does 76298 Via Montelena have accessible units?
No, 76298 Via Montelena does not have accessible units.
Does 76298 Via Montelena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76298 Via Montelena has units with dishwashers.
Does 76298 Via Montelena have units with air conditioning?
No, 76298 Via Montelena does not have units with air conditioning.
