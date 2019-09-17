All apartments in Indian Wells
75635 Painted Desert Drive

75635 Painted Desert Drive · (760) 567-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also. The backyard's SOUTH facing pool and exposure allows for full days worth of sun! New patio furniture, remodeled pool, and glass fire feature all have views out to the gorgeous Santa Rosa Mtns. Master bedroom and bath areas are private and all new also. Huge master shower and soaking tub. Check out the attached RE Glide Tour. Every month available to lease with exception to March 2019 - call because rates do vary by the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have any available units?
75635 Painted Desert Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have?
Some of 75635 Painted Desert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75635 Painted Desert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75635 Painted Desert Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75635 Painted Desert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75635 Painted Desert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive offer parking?
No, 75635 Painted Desert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75635 Painted Desert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75635 Painted Desert Drive has a pool.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have accessible units?
No, 75635 Painted Desert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75635 Painted Desert Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75635 Painted Desert Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75635 Painted Desert Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
