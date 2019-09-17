75635 Painted Desert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also. The backyard's SOUTH facing pool and exposure allows for full days worth of sun! New patio furniture, remodeled pool, and glass fire feature all have views out to the gorgeous Santa Rosa Mtns. Master bedroom and bath areas are private and all new also. Huge master shower and soaking tub. Check out the attached RE Glide Tour. Every month available to lease with exception to March 2019 - call because rates do vary by the month.