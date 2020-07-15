75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr.

Amenities

We welcome you to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, desert sanctuary, with a spacious kitchen, nestled in the heart of Indian Wells. The property will fulfill all of your living and relaxation needs. Entertain your guest with an open backyard equipped with a swimming pool and spa. Connect the backyard with a grand recreational indoor room that includes a full sized pool table / wet bar. The ambiance will be set by your guest being greeted by an encompassing frontal view of the majestic mountains. In this Desert never expect a dry moment. Step outside and you have world class events, restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities along with a friendly /accomplished community of people that will keep life interesting and lively.

