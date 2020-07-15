All apartments in Indian Wells
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr.

75480 Painted Desert Drive · (661) 373-5636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75480 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2217 sqft

Amenities

pool
pool table
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
We welcome you to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, desert sanctuary, with a spacious kitchen, nestled in the heart of Indian Wells. The property will fulfill all of your living and relaxation needs. Entertain your guest with an open backyard equipped with a swimming pool and spa. Connect the backyard with a grand recreational indoor room that includes a full sized pool table / wet bar. The ambiance will be set by your guest being greeted by an encompassing frontal view of the majestic mountains. In this Desert never expect a dry moment. Step outside and you have world class events, restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities along with a friendly /accomplished community of people that will keep life interesting and lively.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have any available units?
75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have?
Some of 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr.'s amenities include pool, pool table, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. offer parking?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. has a pool.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have accessible units?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
