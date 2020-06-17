75407 Montecito Drive.

Amenities

Lease, unfurnished, $3200/month beginning August 1st! (Home is for sale, too - Owner will carry with good credit and 20% down.) Classic Indian Wells pool home! Comfortable & spacious 3BR/3 BA home with over 3200 sq.ft. of living space - with multiple entertaining areas for every occasion. High, wood-beamed ceilings in the main living areas with separate family room AND den/office. Large, galley-style kitchen (with breakfast nook) provides endless cooking possibilities and features new quartz countertops & backsplash, high-end Euro-style 6-burner gas oven, tons of freshly painted cabinetry, and large skylights for natural light. The master suite is huge, offering a gas fireplace, built-ins, crown moldings, and direct access to the pool/spa. Master bath is lovely with white octagonal floor tiles, glass-enclosed shower, & large walk-in closet. Each of the spacious guest bedrooms have their own charming sink area with large closets & shared outside patio area. Rear patio pavillion, with a protective pergola, is south-facing & ultra-private with citrus & palm trees. Located in one of the finest neighborhoods in the desert. Owner will maintain landscaping and pool maintenance!