Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

75407 Montecito Drive

75407 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

75407 Montecito Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lease, unfurnished, $3200/month beginning August 1st! (Home is for sale, too - Owner will carry with good credit and 20% down.) Classic Indian Wells pool home! Comfortable & spacious 3BR/3 BA home with over 3200 sq.ft. of living space - with multiple entertaining areas for every occasion. High, wood-beamed ceilings in the main living areas with separate family room AND den/office. Large, galley-style kitchen (with breakfast nook) provides endless cooking possibilities and features new quartz countertops & backsplash, high-end Euro-style 6-burner gas oven, tons of freshly painted cabinetry, and large skylights for natural light. The master suite is huge, offering a gas fireplace, built-ins, crown moldings, and direct access to the pool/spa. Master bath is lovely with white octagonal floor tiles, glass-enclosed shower, & large walk-in closet. Each of the spacious guest bedrooms have their own charming sink area with large closets & shared outside patio area. Rear patio pavillion, with a protective pergola, is south-facing & ultra-private with citrus & palm trees. Located in one of the finest neighborhoods in the desert. Owner will maintain landscaping and pool maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 75407 Montecito Drive have any available units?
75407 Montecito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Wells, CA.
What amenities does 75407 Montecito Drive have?
Some of 75407 Montecito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75407 Montecito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75407 Montecito Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75407 Montecito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive offer parking?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75407 Montecito Drive has a pool.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive have accessible units?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75407 Montecito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75407 Montecito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

