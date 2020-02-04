45420 Delgado Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath. Great room floor plan with fireplace and circular bar, perfect for entertaining. Cozy den off the living area. Kitchen has additional dining area. Community pool and spa just off the back patio with gorgeous southern mountain views. Inside laundry and attached two car garage for added convenience. Close to El Paseo shopping, McCallum Theatre, tennis and golf.