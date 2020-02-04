All apartments in Indian Wells
45420 Delgado Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

45420 Delgado Drive

45420 Delgado Drive · (760) 567-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath. Great room floor plan with fireplace and circular bar, perfect for entertaining. Cozy den off the living area. Kitchen has additional dining area. Community pool and spa just off the back patio with gorgeous southern mountain views. Inside laundry and attached two car garage for added convenience. Close to El Paseo shopping, McCallum Theatre, tennis and golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45420 Delgado Drive have any available units?
45420 Delgado Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45420 Delgado Drive have?
Some of 45420 Delgado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45420 Delgado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45420 Delgado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45420 Delgado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45420 Delgado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45420 Delgado Drive does offer parking.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45420 Delgado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 45420 Delgado Drive has a pool.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive have accessible units?
No, 45420 Delgado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 45420 Delgado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45420 Delgado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45420 Delgado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
