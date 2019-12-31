28796 Welcome View

Amenities

GREY FALCON PROPERTIES PRESENTS: North Escondido studio apt with garage and 360 degree views - This quiet hilltop property features a studio apartment located over the garage which is detached from the main residence. Very private and quiet with neverending views.

The studio has a kitchen with gas range/oven, microwave and refrigerator. The apartment is air conditioned and heated. The garage has parking for 1 car and also a private washer/dryer.

Rent includes all utilities and internet.

Located at the end of the street so no traffic, very quiet and peaceful. Sits high on a hilltop surrounded by giant boulders with views to

the ocean, Fallbrook, Camp Pendelton and overlooks the Welk Resort.



Carol Bocanegral to schedule a showing 951-333-7999

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028



Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE4505890)