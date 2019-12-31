All apartments in Hidden Meadows
Find more places like 28796 Welcome View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidden Meadows, CA
/
28796 Welcome View
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

28796 Welcome View

28796 Welcome View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28796 Welcome View, Hidden Meadows, CA 92026
Hidden Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
GREY FALCON PROPERTIES PRESENTS: North Escondido studio apt with garage and 360 degree views - This quiet hilltop property features a studio apartment located over the garage which is detached from the main residence. Very private and quiet with neverending views.
The studio has a kitchen with gas range/oven, microwave and refrigerator. The apartment is air conditioned and heated. The garage has parking for 1 car and also a private washer/dryer.
Rent includes all utilities and internet.
Located at the end of the street so no traffic, very quiet and peaceful. Sits high on a hilltop surrounded by giant boulders with views to
the ocean, Fallbrook, Camp Pendelton and overlooks the Welk Resort.

Carol Bocanegral to schedule a showing 951-333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4505890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28796 Welcome View have any available units?
28796 Welcome View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Meadows, CA.
What amenities does 28796 Welcome View have?
Some of 28796 Welcome View's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28796 Welcome View currently offering any rent specials?
28796 Welcome View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28796 Welcome View pet-friendly?
No, 28796 Welcome View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Meadows.
Does 28796 Welcome View offer parking?
Yes, 28796 Welcome View offers parking.
Does 28796 Welcome View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28796 Welcome View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28796 Welcome View have a pool?
No, 28796 Welcome View does not have a pool.
Does 28796 Welcome View have accessible units?
No, 28796 Welcome View does not have accessible units.
Does 28796 Welcome View have units with dishwashers?
No, 28796 Welcome View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28796 Welcome View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28796 Welcome View has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAFallbrook, CALake San Marcos, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CARancho Santa Fe, CARamona, CA
Temecula, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CASantee, CAFrench Valley, CAWildomar, CAWinter Gardens, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CABostonia, CALakeland Village, CAAlpine, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College