28796 Welcome View

Amenities
GREY FALCON PROPERTIES PRESENTS: North Escondido studio apt with garage and 360 degree views - This quiet hilltop property features a studio apartment located over the garage which is detached from the main residence. Very private and quiet with neverending views.
The studio has a kitchen with gas range/oven, microwave and refrigerator. The apartment is air conditioned and heated. The garage has parking for 1 car and also a private washer/dryer.
Rent includes all utilities and internet.
Located at the end of the street so no traffic, very quiet and peaceful. Sits high on a hilltop surrounded by giant boulders with views to
the ocean, Fallbrook, Camp Pendelton and overlooks the Welk Resort.
Carol Bocanegral to schedule a showing 951-333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4505890)