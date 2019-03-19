10117 Meadow Glen Way E

Amenities

Stunning Custom Home in Lovely Community of Hidden Meadows! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



3 Beds / 3.5 Bath / 2848 Square Feet / Beautiful Patio Back Yard Area, Large Detached Garage, and Community Pool!



It is being offered at $3250 per Month with a One Lease Term. Security Deposit of $3350 will be due at time of acceptance. First months rent will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date and second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a case by case basis, please no cats however. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required if accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and trash compactor.



Appliances Not Included are: Washer and Dryer, Dryer is gas hook up.



Landscaper Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, Gas through Fallbrook Propane Co, Water through Valley Center, and Trash Service through EDCO.



This home has central heating and AC (two zones) and is on sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



This is an HOA community, The Meadows Homes Association, so if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules or visit their website at http://meadowshomesassociation.com



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home. Thank you so much!!



No Cats Allowed



