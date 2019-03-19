All apartments in Hidden Meadows
Hidden Meadows, CA
10117 Meadow Glen Way E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10117 Meadow Glen Way E

10117 Meadow Glen Way E · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Meadow Glen Way E, Hidden Meadows, CA 92026
Hidden Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning Custom Home in Lovely Community of Hidden Meadows! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

3 Beds / 3.5 Bath / 2848 Square Feet / Beautiful Patio Back Yard Area, Large Detached Garage, and Community Pool!

It is being offered at $3250 per Month with a One Lease Term. Security Deposit of $3350 will be due at time of acceptance. First months rent will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date and second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a case by case basis, please no cats however. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required if accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and trash compactor.

Appliances Not Included are: Washer and Dryer, Dryer is gas hook up.

Landscaper Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, Gas through Fallbrook Propane Co, Water through Valley Center, and Trash Service through EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC (two zones) and is on sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

This is an HOA community, The Meadows Homes Association, so if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules or visit their website at http://meadowshomesassociation.com

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home. Thank you so much!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4638379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

