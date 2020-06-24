5636 Round Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Short term lease available in desirable community of Hidden Hills - charming single level ranch style home featuring 5bds, 4baths. Very open floor plan offers kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with fireplace and breakfast area, formal dining with fireplace and recessed lighting and wood floors throughout. Master suite with walkin closet, sitting area and french doors that open to a private backyard with outdoor BBQ, fireplace, pool and spa. Close proximity to Round Meadow elementary school in the acclaimed Las Virgenes Unified School District and also to the Community Center with pool, playground equipment, outdoor bbq, sports court and tennis courts.