Hidden Hills, CA
5636 Round Meadow Road
5636 Round Meadow Road

5636 Round Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

5636 Round Meadow Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Short term lease available in desirable community of Hidden Hills - charming single level ranch style home featuring 5bds, 4baths. Very open floor plan offers kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with fireplace and breakfast area, formal dining with fireplace and recessed lighting and wood floors throughout. Master suite with walkin closet, sitting area and french doors that open to a private backyard with outdoor BBQ, fireplace, pool and spa. Close proximity to Round Meadow elementary school in the acclaimed Las Virgenes Unified School District and also to the Community Center with pool, playground equipment, outdoor bbq, sports court and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have any available units?
5636 Round Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5636 Round Meadow Road have?
Some of 5636 Round Meadow Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Round Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Round Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Round Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 5636 Round Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 5636 Round Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Round Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 5636 Round Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 5636 Round Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 Round Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Round Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Round Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
