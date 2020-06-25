24317 Bridle Trail Road

Amenities

Hidden Hills Fully Furnished Guest House within the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills. Situated on a serene cul de sac with its own private driveway is an adorable approx 700sq feet Interior Designer's recently created guesthouse. Highlights include wood flooring, recessed lighting, fully accessorized kitchen with newer appliances, separate fully furnished bedroom with extra closet space and a separate bathroom with top of the line finishes and private laundry facilities. Enjoy the Hidden Hills lifestyle with communal tennis courts, swimming and abundant hiking, biking and riding trails. Move-in ready.