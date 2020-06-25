All apartments in Hidden Hills
Find more places like 24317 Bridle Trail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidden Hills, CA
/
24317 Bridle Trail Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

24317 Bridle Trail Road

24317 Bridle Trail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hidden Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24317 Bridle Trail Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
Hidden Hills Fully Furnished Guest House within the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills. Situated on a serene cul de sac with its own private driveway is an adorable approx 700sq feet Interior Designer's recently created guesthouse. Highlights include wood flooring, recessed lighting, fully accessorized kitchen with newer appliances, separate fully furnished bedroom with extra closet space and a separate bathroom with top of the line finishes and private laundry facilities. Enjoy the Hidden Hills lifestyle with communal tennis courts, swimming and abundant hiking, biking and riding trails. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have any available units?
24317 Bridle Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have?
Some of 24317 Bridle Trail Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24317 Bridle Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
24317 Bridle Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24317 Bridle Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road offer parking?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not offer parking.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have a pool?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24317 Bridle Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24317 Bridle Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave
Hidden Hills, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Hidden Hills 1 BedroomsHidden Hills 2 Bedrooms
Hidden Hills Apartments with GymHidden Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Hidden Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CA
Oak Park, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts