3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hesperia, CA
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.
13351 Sunny Ridge St.
13351 Sunny Ridge Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Oak Hills Area! - Beautiful Home, 4 bed.
14171 Dry Creek Street
14171 Dry Creek Street, Hesperia, CA
Beautiful two story home with 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms. One Bedroom and One full bathroom downstairs. Big size loft upstairs. Ceiling Fans Everywhere. Fire Place in Family Room. Close to the FWY and all shopping centers and Schools.
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
10184 Jennifer Ave.
10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious
9219 Canyon View Ave
9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173 This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave,
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Hesperia
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway. Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase.
11217 Scarlet Avenue
11217 Scarlet Ave, Adelanto, CA
A Beautiful 2-story home located in Adelanto. This is a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. Home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights.
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.
13968 Crow Rd.
13968 Crow Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1860 sqft
13968 Crow Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Apple Valley Home with Solar - Beautiful three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a bonus room. This home has modern inspired elements without feeling any less like home.
111 Saint Andrews
111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings.
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
