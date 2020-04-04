9219 Canyon View Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173



This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave, Refinished Kitchen & Restroom Cabinets. Its a must-see!All applicants will be subject to a credit check, income verification, proof of funds (including a deposit of $1875.00+), previous landlord referrals, background check, and eviction history.** Serious applicants only! This single-story home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a family room, a dining area, and a two-car garage. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Energy-efficient landscaping. A couple of dollars for water bill for LandScaping. No smoking or pets will be permitted within the residence. This home will likely be available for rent at the beginning of March 5. Feel free to respond through email or call if you are interested in this property. Please leave a message for a callback. Thank you,

No Pets Allowed



