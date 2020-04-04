All apartments in Hesperia
Find more places like 9219 Canyon View Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hesperia, CA
/
9219 Canyon View Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

9219 Canyon View Ave

9219 Canyon View Ave · (949) 279-1087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hesperia
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA 92344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1875 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173

This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave, Refinished Kitchen & Restroom Cabinets. Its a must-see!All applicants will be subject to a credit check, income verification, proof of funds (including a deposit of $1875.00+), previous landlord referrals, background check, and eviction history.** Serious applicants only! This single-story home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a family room, a dining area, and a two-car garage. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Energy-efficient landscaping. A couple of dollars for water bill for LandScaping. No smoking or pets will be permitted within the residence. This home will likely be available for rent at the beginning of March 5. Feel free to respond through email or call if you are interested in this property. Please leave a message for a callback. Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235173
Property Id 235173

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have any available units?
9219 Canyon View Ave has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9219 Canyon View Ave have?
Some of 9219 Canyon View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 Canyon View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9219 Canyon View Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 Canyon View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9219 Canyon View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hesperia.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9219 Canyon View Ave does offer parking.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9219 Canyon View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have a pool?
No, 9219 Canyon View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have accessible units?
No, 9219 Canyon View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9219 Canyon View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9219 Canyon View Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9219 Canyon View Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9219 Canyon View Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hesperia 2 BedroomsHesperia 3 Bedrooms
Hesperia Apartments with BalconyHesperia Apartments with Parking
Hesperia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Walnut, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity