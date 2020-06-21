929 16th Street

Amenities

FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section. With Ocean Views from the Front Door, home is wrapped in Lush Landscaping by Rob Jones & Co. Mature Cecile Brunner and Iceberg Climbing Roses greet you as you step into this Indoor/Outdoor Paradise. The Interior is detailed with the Finest in Furnishings and Appointments with Original 8” Hickory Pecan Flooring throughout. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, 1947 restored vintage Wedgewood Stove and Farmer’s Sink. A Dutch Door leads to a Private Courtyard complete with Patio Dining, Adirondack Chairs, Succulent Garden, Kitchen Window Flower Box & Water Fountain. Bathroom is sparkling white with Pedestal Sink & matching Porcelain Shelf, Subway Tiles, Chrome Fixtures and vintage Wainscoting. Queen Beds in both Bedrooms with Full in ADU. The Entertainment room offers big game viewing experience along qq`Single Glass French Doors swing open to back Patio filled with Boston Ivy, a Wisteria wrapped Pergola, Sand Dollar Eucalyptus Trees, Birdbaths, Gas BBQ, Outdoor Shower and Wrought Iron Furniture. Single Basketweave Aged Brick Hardscaping surrounds Exterior of the home. Walk to Everything! WalkScore is 90 - close to Coffee, Shopping, Restaurants/Entertainment and Downtown.