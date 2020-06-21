All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

929 16th Street

929 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section. With Ocean Views from the Front Door, home is wrapped in Lush Landscaping by Rob Jones & Co. Mature Cecile Brunner and Iceberg Climbing Roses greet you as you step into this Indoor/Outdoor Paradise. The Interior is detailed with the Finest in Furnishings and Appointments with Original 8” Hickory Pecan Flooring throughout. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, 1947 restored vintage Wedgewood Stove and Farmer’s Sink. A Dutch Door leads to a Private Courtyard complete with Patio Dining, Adirondack Chairs, Succulent Garden, Kitchen Window Flower Box & Water Fountain. Bathroom is sparkling white with Pedestal Sink & matching Porcelain Shelf, Subway Tiles, Chrome Fixtures and vintage Wainscoting. Queen Beds in both Bedrooms with Full in ADU. The Entertainment room offers big game viewing experience along qq`Single Glass French Doors swing open to back Patio filled with Boston Ivy, a Wisteria wrapped Pergola, Sand Dollar Eucalyptus Trees, Birdbaths, Gas BBQ, Outdoor Shower and Wrought Iron Furniture. Single Basketweave Aged Brick Hardscaping surrounds Exterior of the home. Walk to Everything! WalkScore is 90 - close to Coffee, Shopping, Restaurants/Entertainment and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 16th Street have any available units?
929 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 16th Street have?
Some of 929 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 929 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 929 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 929 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 16th Street have a pool?
No, 929 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 929 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
