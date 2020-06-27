707 Longfellow Avenue

Amenities

Luxurious custom single family home with stunning ocean and city views in the north Hermosa Valley Section! Ideally located in close proximity to beach, green belt, shops, restaurants, and gyms. Approximately 3,700 sq ft, home features ocean views from nearly every room on upper and lower levels with 2 large ocean view decks on upper floor, 2 private patios lower. Walk out of the master bedroom to a fully enclosed yard with Spa. Master Bath features custom oversized spa shower, large bath tub and private entryway. 2 Fireplaces, a 2 car garage with shelving, storage, and extra attached driveway for parking via secluded neighborhood alley. Teak Hardwood & Travertine Floors, Carpet, Custom Designed Crystal Skylight, Custom Wooden Blinds throughout, Custom Cherry & Glass Cabinets, Granite Countertops and huge extra storage under stairwells. Upper floor boasts huge ocean-view kitchen with with Stainless Appliances, Large Walk-in Pantry, multiple entertaining areas, multi-purpose room, wet bar, and Washer & Dryer. The large multi-purpose room comes with Murphy bed, private bathroom, teak hardwood built-ins, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Can be used as an extra bedroom, media room, office, play room, gym, etc. Directly adjacent to prestigious Manhattan beach Hill Section Neighborhood.