Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:14 PM

707 Longfellow Avenue

707 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 Longfellow Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxurious custom single family home with stunning ocean and city views in the north Hermosa Valley Section! Ideally located in close proximity to beach, green belt, shops, restaurants, and gyms. Approximately 3,700 sq ft, home features ocean views from nearly every room on upper and lower levels with 2 large ocean view decks on upper floor, 2 private patios lower. Walk out of the master bedroom to a fully enclosed yard with Spa. Master Bath features custom oversized spa shower, large bath tub and private entryway. 2 Fireplaces, a 2 car garage with shelving, storage, and extra attached driveway for parking via secluded neighborhood alley. Teak Hardwood & Travertine Floors, Carpet, Custom Designed Crystal Skylight, Custom Wooden Blinds throughout, Custom Cherry & Glass Cabinets, Granite Countertops and huge extra storage under stairwells. Upper floor boasts huge ocean-view kitchen with with Stainless Appliances, Large Walk-in Pantry, multiple entertaining areas, multi-purpose room, wet bar, and Washer & Dryer. The large multi-purpose room comes with Murphy bed, private bathroom, teak hardwood built-ins, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Can be used as an extra bedroom, media room, office, play room, gym, etc. Directly adjacent to prestigious Manhattan beach Hill Section Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Longfellow Avenue have any available units?
707 Longfellow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Longfellow Avenue have?
Some of 707 Longfellow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Longfellow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 Longfellow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Longfellow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 707 Longfellow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 707 Longfellow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 707 Longfellow Avenue offers parking.
Does 707 Longfellow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Longfellow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Longfellow Avenue have a pool?
No, 707 Longfellow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 707 Longfellow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 Longfellow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Longfellow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Longfellow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
