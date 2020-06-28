All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

656 7th Street

656 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

656 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
656 7th Street Available 10/15/19 Beautiful Hermosa Beach Rental Property - This quiet and private, beautiful Hermosa Beach home is less than a 1/2 mile (5 min. walk) from the sand in an ideal South Hermosa location. This perfect rental is a three-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, modern kitchen and dining room are on the top floor with two separate walk out patios that bring in a lot of natural light, ocean breezes and a 180 degree ocean view. The kitchen has all updated amenities such as a stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, stainless steel microwave, and granite counter tops. On the first floor, there is a washer/dryer room, full bathroom, and a bedroom. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, full bathroom and one luxurious master bedroom with an attached bathroom equipped with a Jacuzzi styled tub. Also located on this floor is a large reading, leisure, or office area. The first floor is the entrance to the home as well as to the two car garage. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.

This home is the definition of a classic beach home with wide-open ocean views, Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the Santa Monica Mountains. You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of downtown Hermosa Beach that has a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops and art shops. In addition, this home is walking distance to the Redondo Beach Pier that has many seafood restaurants, bars, and quaint shops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1916316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 7th Street have any available units?
656 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 7th Street have?
Some of 656 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 656 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 656 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 656 7th Street offers parking.
Does 656 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 7th Street have a pool?
No, 656 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 656 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
