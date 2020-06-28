Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

656 7th Street Available 10/15/19 Beautiful Hermosa Beach Rental Property - This quiet and private, beautiful Hermosa Beach home is less than a 1/2 mile (5 min. walk) from the sand in an ideal South Hermosa location. This perfect rental is a three-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, modern kitchen and dining room are on the top floor with two separate walk out patios that bring in a lot of natural light, ocean breezes and a 180 degree ocean view. The kitchen has all updated amenities such as a stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, stainless steel microwave, and granite counter tops. On the first floor, there is a washer/dryer room, full bathroom, and a bedroom. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, full bathroom and one luxurious master bedroom with an attached bathroom equipped with a Jacuzzi styled tub. Also located on this floor is a large reading, leisure, or office area. The first floor is the entrance to the home as well as to the two car garage. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



This home is the definition of a classic beach home with wide-open ocean views, Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the Santa Monica Mountains. You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of downtown Hermosa Beach that has a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops and art shops. In addition, this home is walking distance to the Redondo Beach Pier that has many seafood restaurants, bars, and quaint shops.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1916316)