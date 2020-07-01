All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
636 Longfellow Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

636 Longfellow Avenue

636 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Hermosa Beach
Studio Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Parking
Location

636 Longfellow Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH PARKING, UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful rear-unit, detached, townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is located in North Hermosa Hill section. This quiet neighborhood with very ample street parking is situated at the midway point between Hermosa and Manhattan Beach pier and minutes from local restaurants, schools, and the beach. It has an open floor plan with a large living room with high ceilings, walk out patios, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, a private roof deck, and a two car garage with a guest parking spot. The large master suite comes with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa tub, and the other two bedrooms both have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. There are unobstructed ocean views reaching all the way to Malibu from three levels of the house including the master bedroom, living room/kitchen, and roof deck. No HOAs. Turn key, move in ready. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Longfellow Avenue have any available units?
636 Longfellow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Longfellow Avenue have?
Some of 636 Longfellow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Longfellow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 Longfellow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Longfellow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 636 Longfellow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 636 Longfellow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 Longfellow Avenue offers parking.
Does 636 Longfellow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Longfellow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Longfellow Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 Longfellow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 Longfellow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 Longfellow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Longfellow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Longfellow Avenue has units with dishwashers.

