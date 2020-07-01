636 Longfellow Avenue

Amenities

GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH PARKING, UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful rear-unit, detached, townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is located in North Hermosa Hill section. This quiet neighborhood with very ample street parking is situated at the midway point between Hermosa and Manhattan Beach pier and minutes from local restaurants, schools, and the beach. It has an open floor plan with a large living room with high ceilings, walk out patios, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, a private roof deck, and a two car garage with a guest parking spot. The large master suite comes with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa tub, and the other two bedrooms both have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. There are unobstructed ocean views reaching all the way to Malibu from three levels of the house including the master bedroom, living room/kitchen, and roof deck. No HOAs. Turn key, move in ready. This is a must see.