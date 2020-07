Amenities

Redone Hermosa Beach Townhouse. 2 masters suites; kitchen has new stainless steel appliances; balcony off kitchen and dining room; cathedral ceiling; roof deck with ocean view and city; attached two-car garage with storage; communal yard at the back of complex; 4 guest parking spots; and hardwood floors throughout must of the house. Easy walk to the parks, greenbelt, beach, shopping, and restaurants.