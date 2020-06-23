3205 Highland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage courtyard oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, ocean view beach cottage with a walk to town and beach location with 2 car in garage parking. Situated on a oversized corner lot in Hermosa Beach. Medium sized courtyard or yard for your pet or hang out area. Newly finished hardwood floors throughout with light stain. All pets welcome. In the heart of a classic coastal neighborhood, this location is a nucleus for family and friends. Relaxed but refined, crisp but inviting, the casual elegance of this purposeful environment embraces an active beach life where sun, sand, ocean breezes, and memories are closely interwoven.