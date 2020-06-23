All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3205 Highland Avenue

3205 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Highland Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, ocean view beach cottage with a walk to town and beach location with 2 car in garage parking. Situated on a oversized corner lot in Hermosa Beach. Medium sized courtyard or yard for your pet or hang out area. Newly finished hardwood floors throughout with light stain. All pets welcome. In the heart of a classic coastal neighborhood, this location is a nucleus for family and friends. Relaxed but refined, crisp but inviting, the casual elegance of this purposeful environment embraces an active beach life where sun, sand, ocean breezes, and memories are closely interwoven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Highland Avenue have any available units?
3205 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 3205 Highland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3205 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3205 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3205 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
