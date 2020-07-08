2230 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 2230 Beach House ! Experience ocean views from the living room and adjoining deck of this 2600 sq ft North Hermosa home. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the down stairs level. Direct access two car garage with one additional parking space. Just a short block to the beach, and several restaurants within walking distance. Entertain guests in wonderful, wide open kitchen. Or bring it upstairs for happy hour and BBQ on the, large, beautiful roof top deck with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy bike rides or walks on the world famous Strand,located just steps away from the front door.

2230 Beach House will check all your boxes. Make an appointment to see it today!