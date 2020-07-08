All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 2230 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
2230 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

2230 Manhattan Avenue

2230 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2230 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 2230 Beach House ! Experience ocean views from the living room and adjoining deck of this 2600 sq ft North Hermosa home. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the down stairs level. Direct access two car garage with one additional parking space. Just a short block to the beach, and several restaurants within walking distance. Entertain guests in wonderful, wide open kitchen. Or bring it upstairs for happy hour and BBQ on the, large, beautiful roof top deck with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy bike rides or walks on the world famous Strand,located just steps away from the front door.
2230 Beach House will check all your boxes. Make an appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
2230 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 2230 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles