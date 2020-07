Amenities

Original 1922 bungalow completely rehabilitated in 2002/2003. Well maintained since. Ideal location for those fond of beach living. Ocean and pier only a few blocks away. To say nothing of countless fine eateries such as Granny's! Owner pays trash. Tenant pays balance of utilities.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=31SptrYNv42