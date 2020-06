Amenities

This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive. Enjoy the wide clean sandy beach less than 10 steps from your front door. The entire residence boasts stunning ocean views that span from Malibu to Palos Verdes and Catalina Island. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the jacuzzi on the rooftop deck and the soothing sounds of the surf. Fine dining, shopping and nightlife are all withing strolling distance. Offered furnished or unfurnished.