1728 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court

This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower. The great room which is just off The Strand includes the living room, kitchen and dining areas and are all are open to vast ocean views. Just outside the great room is your large private deck. Take in beautiful sunsets and BBQ until your hearts delight. Just beyond your private deck and The Strand is the beach. Enjoy being one of the few homes to have unobstructed ocean views. There are many upgrades to this lovely home, new great room flooring and appliance as well as a newly remodeled second bathroom! Also enjoy using the large HE front loading washer and dryer. The home offers two car parking on in the garage and one in the carport. We also provide a street parking pass for your guests. Hermosa Oasis is perfectly situated from the Hermosa Beach downtown area with a short walk to The Plaza. The Plaza offers wonderful dining as well as shopping for all ages. So your close but not so close to have the crowds that The Plaza can accommodate.



What makes this rental unusual is that the current lessee has paid in full, but youth volleyball tournaments have been canceled making his reasons for coming to the beach for his daughter no longer necessary, so I’m re-renting it for him. He paid $25,000 for July, making the current price offered a steal. Reasonable offers welcomed.