Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

1728 The Strand

1728 The Strand · (310) 541-8271
Location

1728 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower. The great room which is just off The Strand includes the living room, kitchen and dining areas and are all are open to vast ocean views. Just outside the great room is your large private deck. Take in beautiful sunsets and BBQ until your hearts delight. Just beyond your private deck and The Strand is the beach. Enjoy being one of the few homes to have unobstructed ocean views. There are many upgrades to this lovely home, new great room flooring and appliance as well as a newly remodeled second bathroom! Also enjoy using the large HE front loading washer and dryer. The home offers two car parking on in the garage and one in the carport. We also provide a street parking pass for your guests. Hermosa Oasis is perfectly situated from the Hermosa Beach downtown area with a short walk to The Plaza. The Plaza offers wonderful dining as well as shopping for all ages. So your close but not so close to have the crowds that The Plaza can accommodate.

What makes this rental unusual is that the current lessee has paid in full, but youth volleyball tournaments have been canceled making his reasons for coming to the beach for his daughter no longer necessary, so I’m re-renting it for him. He paid $25,000 for July, making the current price offered a steal. Reasonable offers welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 The Strand have any available units?
1728 The Strand has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 The Strand have?
Some of 1728 The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1728 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1728 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1728 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 1728 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 1728 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1728 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1728 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1728 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
