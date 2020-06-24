All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:10 PM

1620 Monterey Boulevard

1620 Monterey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Monterey Boulevard, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
car charging
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
Live the ultimate beach life, surrounded in luxury, enjoying the captivating views of sand and surf. You will appreciate all the modern conveniences from the custom cabinetry that silently glide closed, central vacuum system, Fleetwood windows and doors, and the electric car charging station at the driveway. Extraordinary design details are around every corner of the home; “Museum gray” stained maple hardwood floors, extra wide staircases accented by stainless steel kickers and custom treads between the levels, Viking stove and Sub Zero refrigerators and a Built in eco bio fuel vent less fireplace give the homes a touch of refinement you’d expect at a five-star hotel. Enjoy the timeless look and feel of the baths finished with limestone counter tops, interior glass walls and custom opaque doors that create privacy without losing the openness and lighting. This wonderful floor plan includes three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an office and a bonus room. This is a perfect family or entertaining home that boasts an open floor plan and 4 separate decks including the over sized roof top deck with incredible 180 degree ocean views. Located one block to the sand and one block to Pier avenue with wonderful shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have any available units?
1620 Monterey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have?
Some of 1620 Monterey Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Monterey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Monterey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Monterey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Monterey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Monterey Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Monterey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1620 Monterey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1620 Monterey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Monterey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Monterey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
