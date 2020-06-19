1602 The Strand

Amenities

Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach. Enjoy breathtaking 180-degree ocean views of the Santa Monica Bay from Malibu to Palos Verdes and Catalina Island, with two private decks off the master suite on the third floor. This incredible beach home was designed and built in 1927 by the owner of Metlox tile company and is characterized by unique architectural features throughout, including a spectacular curved living room, spiral staircase, floor to ceiling original tile work and art glass windows. The house has four bedrooms, including one with an attached office, and a master suite with two bathrooms. Enjoy plentiful outdoor space, with a rare gated walk street patio where green hedges provide privacy, and a Strand-front lounge area with a front seat to the beach. This home is located steps to the ocean and a short stroll to the many shops and restaurants of Hermosa’s downtown and Pier Plaza. The setting inspires an active lifestyle of surfing, swimming, volleyball and beach jogging, as well as the more passive pleasures of watching the dolphins swim by to a morning coffee, or being dazzled by sunsets at cocktail hour. Inquire on the optionally available add-on, 1-bedroom apartment located above the garage. Individual summer months potentially available on an alternate price schedule.