Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1602 The Strand

1602 The Strand · (310) 265-3428
Location

1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3306 sqft

Amenities

Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach. Enjoy breathtaking 180-degree ocean views of the Santa Monica Bay from Malibu to Palos Verdes and Catalina Island, with two private decks off the master suite on the third floor. This incredible beach home was designed and built in 1927 by the owner of Metlox tile company and is characterized by unique architectural features throughout, including a spectacular curved living room, spiral staircase, floor to ceiling original tile work and art glass windows. The house has four bedrooms, including one with an attached office, and a master suite with two bathrooms. Enjoy plentiful outdoor space, with a rare gated walk street patio where green hedges provide privacy, and a Strand-front lounge area with a front seat to the beach. This home is located steps to the ocean and a short stroll to the many shops and restaurants of Hermosa’s downtown and Pier Plaza. The setting inspires an active lifestyle of surfing, swimming, volleyball and beach jogging, as well as the more passive pleasures of watching the dolphins swim by to a morning coffee, or being dazzled by sunsets at cocktail hour. Inquire on the optionally available add-on, 1-bedroom apartment located above the garage. Individual summer months potentially available on an alternate price schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 The Strand have any available units?
1602 The Strand has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 The Strand have?
Some of 1602 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1602 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1602 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1602 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 1602 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 1602 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 The Strand have a pool?
Yes, 1602 The Strand has a pool.
Does 1602 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1602 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
