15 15th Street

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Showing by appointment this Saturday, September 21 between 1-2 pm. Please call Aneta for an appointment.



2br/2bath a block from the beach, 1 covered parking space

$3,700/month for 12 month lease



What I love about this place:

View of the beach and park from your balcony.

Feeling the cool ocean breeze.

Being steps away from the beach, the happening restaurants and Hermosa nightlife.

Farmers markets and festivals nearby.

Remodeled unit with easy to clean laminate flooring.



Unit features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, laminate flooring, newer tile throughout. The complex features on-site laundry, and 1 parking spot in an underground, gated garage. Permit parking is available through http://www.hermosabch.org.

There is also a locked storage cabinet in the garage as well as space for a couple bicycles and beach chairs.

1 year lease. Square footage is approximate. All applicants over 18 to complete an application and a credit check. Will consider small pet with additional $500 deposit.



