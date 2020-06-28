All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
15 15th Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

15 15th Street

15 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Showing by appointment this Saturday, September 21 between 1-2 pm. Please call Aneta for an appointment.

2br/2bath a block from the beach, 1 covered parking space
$3,700/month for 12 month lease

What I love about this place:
View of the beach and park from your balcony.
Feeling the cool ocean breeze.
Being steps away from the beach, the happening restaurants and Hermosa nightlife.
Farmers markets and festivals nearby.
Remodeled unit with easy to clean laminate flooring.

Unit features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, laminate flooring, newer tile throughout. The complex features on-site laundry, and 1 parking spot in an underground, gated garage. Permit parking is available through http://www.hermosabch.org.
There is also a locked storage cabinet in the garage as well as space for a couple bicycles and beach chairs.
1 year lease. Square footage is approximate. All applicants over 18 to complete an application and a credit check. Will consider small pet with additional $500 deposit.

Staron Real Estate is a Residential Brokerage and complies with The Fair Housing Act and The Equal Opportunity Act.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hermosa-beach-ca?lid=12578656

(RLNE5147372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 15th Street have any available units?
15 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 15th Street have?
Some of 15 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 15th Street offers parking.
Does 15 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 15th Street have a pool?
No, 15 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
