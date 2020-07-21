All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 1207 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1207 24th Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1207 24th Street

1207 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1207 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Check out this 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Hermosa Beach! This updated unit features real hard wood flooring, and large windows for an abundance of natural light then step out and enjoy some fresh air in your own exclusive back yard. Transition into the kitchen and discover marble counter tops. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher and a new stove! Bedroom boast a large closet and ceiling fan. 1 uncovered parking space included! This property is located a very short distance from the beach and a string of restaurants and shopping stores south on Highland Ave. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 24th Street have any available units?
1207 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 24th Street have?
Some of 1207 24th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1207 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1207 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1207 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles