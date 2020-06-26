1121 14th Street

Amenities
Fully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath single family home for rent in Hermosa Beach. Large, private, back patio and room for seating in front. Brand new stainless steel appliances, blinds, and washer and dryer. Kitchen boasts granite counters and subway tile backsplash and includes dishwasher, microwave, stove with range, and Frigidaire refrigerator. Durable engineered wood flooring and carpet throughout. Decorative fireplace, new landscaping, and great views on upper floor. Walking distance to downtown Hermosa and Hermosa Valley Elementary.
Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. Will consider pets. Garage, driveway, and street parking.