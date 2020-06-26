All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 1121 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1121 14th Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

1121 14th Street

1121 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1121 14th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath single family home for rent in Hermosa Beach. Large, private, back patio and room for seating in front. Brand new stainless steel appliances, blinds, and washer and dryer. Kitchen boasts granite counters and subway tile backsplash and includes dishwasher, microwave, stove with range, and Frigidaire refrigerator. Durable engineered wood flooring and carpet throughout. Decorative fireplace, new landscaping, and great views on upper floor. Walking distance to downtown Hermosa and Hermosa Valley Elementary.

Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. Will consider pets. Garage, driveway, and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 14th Street have any available units?
1121 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 14th Street have?
Some of 1121 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1121 14th Street offers parking.
Does 1121 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1121 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles