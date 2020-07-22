5514 W 149th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous and tastefully upgraded 2 bedroom townhome in the highly desirable, gated community of Fusion at South Bay. This coveted, corner unit "Plan D" floor plan boasts 1,240 SqFt of living space and an attached 2-car garage. Upon entry at ground level, a short flight of stairs leads you to a large, open layout living room/dining room combo space and a beautifully updated kitchen bathed in natural light. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a separate laundry room off of the kitchen with tons of built in storage and a balcony off of the living room to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. The top level features a large master suite with a generous sized walk-in closet. There is another good sized bedroom on this level, and a second full bathroom a half-level down. The unit also features beautiful hardwood floors, A/C, a brand new water heater and a Nest thermostat. Refrigerator and washer & dryer are included. The community features a resort-like pool and spa, basketball court, playground and inviting green spaces. Fusion is perfectly located, with easy access to the 405, award-winning schools, excellent shopping and dining options and the beach! Available February 1st. Pets welcome.