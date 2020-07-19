5512 W 134th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA house in Hawthorne! Walk into a freshly painted home with original hardwood floors, central heat, and a built-in entertainment center. The kitchen showcases Quartz counters, an abundance of bright cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, range microwave, double-door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enjoy a dedicated laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer! Step outside to your exclusive yard with fresh growing vegetables and gardener included! Plenty of parking with 2-car garage and multi-vehicle driveway. Convenient to Hollyglen Park, Del Aire Park, 405/105 FWY, Fleming's Steakhouse, ArcLight Cinemas, Manhattan Market Place, Costco, Whole Foods, highly-rated schools, LAX, SpaceX, food, shopping, and more! Just 3 miles to the beach! Schedule a showing today!