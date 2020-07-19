All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5512 W 134th Place

5512 W 134th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5512 W 134th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA house in Hawthorne! Walk into a freshly painted home with original hardwood floors, central heat, and a built-in entertainment center. The kitchen showcases Quartz counters, an abundance of bright cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, range microwave, double-door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enjoy a dedicated laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer! Step outside to your exclusive yard with fresh growing vegetables and gardener included! Plenty of parking with 2-car garage and multi-vehicle driveway. Convenient to Hollyglen Park, Del Aire Park, 405/105 FWY, Fleming's Steakhouse, ArcLight Cinemas, Manhattan Market Place, Costco, Whole Foods, highly-rated schools, LAX, SpaceX, food, shopping, and more! Just 3 miles to the beach! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 W 134th Place have any available units?
5512 W 134th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 W 134th Place have?
Some of 5512 W 134th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 W 134th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5512 W 134th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 W 134th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5512 W 134th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5512 W 134th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5512 W 134th Place offers parking.
Does 5512 W 134th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 W 134th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 W 134th Place have a pool?
No, 5512 W 134th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5512 W 134th Place have accessible units?
No, 5512 W 134th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 W 134th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 W 134th Place has units with dishwashers.
